WWE NXT Superstar Suffers Knee Injury, Tag Team Feud Put On Hold

There have been plans to do a feud in WWE NXT with TM-61’s Shane Thorne and Nick Miller against The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder but that feud has been put on hold as Thorne suffered an injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Thorne is set to undergo knee surgery, possibly today, and he will be out of action for several months. The injury came during a TM-61 vs. Revival match that should air on January 25th. That match ended quickly and a post-match injury angle was done with Thorne. Our correspondent speculated at the time that the angle may have been done to cover an injury in the storylines.

No word yet on who The Revival will work with next but their program with TM-61 was planned to be a significant feud.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)