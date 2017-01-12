Video: Vader talks health, backstage issues, current talent, DDP, and more

Jan 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

3 time WCW Champion, 3 time IWGP Champion and legendary former WWE Superstar “Big Van Vader” does a “Full Career Shoot Interview with Great North Wrestling covering topics such as his early life, football career, his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE & WCW, his thoughts on some current wrestlers, health trouble, some of his backstage issues with other wrestlers and more! The DDP link Vader discusses in the interview is ddpyoga.com


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad