This Day In Wrestling History – January 12th

1987 – Bob Bradley defeats Dingo Warrior, to win the vacant WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – On WCW Power Hour, Arn Anderson defeats The Great Muta, to win the NWA World Television Championship.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.6 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (3.4 rating). On Nitro, The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeat Rick & Scott Steiner, to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – After airing on Thursdays since its debut two years earlier, WCW begins airing Thunder on Wednesdays, beginning with this evening’s episode. Brian Knobbs defeats Norman Smiley, to win the WCW Hardcore Championship. In other action, Madusa retains the WCW Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Oklahoma (Ed Ferrara) in an Evening Gown Match. And Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Chris Kanyon, in a Champagne on a Pole Match.

2014 – At EVOLVE 27 in Jacksonville, Florida, Johnny Gargano retains the Open the Freedom Gate Championship, after defeating Uhaa Nation.

2015 – At Dragon Gate’s Open the New Year Gate 2015 event, Dr. Muscle defeats Eita, to win the vacant Open the Brave Gate Championship. Dr. Muscle, donning a mask for the match, would unmask himself the following night, revealing himself to be Kzy.

2015 – Shelton Benjamin makes his in-ring debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH in an eight-man tag team match.

2015 – John Cena battles Seth Rollins in a Lumberjack Match on Monday Night RAW. Thanks to the lumberjacks’ constant interference, and a knockout punch from Big Show, Rollins is victorious. Had Cena won, it would’ve meant the re-hiring of Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, and Ryback.

2016 – On the 600th episode of Impact Wrestling, Eric Young defeats Bobby Roode, to win the TNA King of the Mountain Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former SHINE Wrestling Champion Taylor Made (29 years old); indy wrestler Holly Renee (31 years old); indy wrestler Michael Barry (35 years old); retired indy wrestler Krissy Vaine (36 years old); mid-1980s WWF wrestler B. Brian Blair (58 years old)

Today would’ve been the 49th birthday for former ECW wrestler Big Dick Dudley. Today would’ve been the 55th birthday for WWF Attitude Era wrestler Luna Vachon. Today would’ve been the 84th birthday for Ray Stern; Stern received the New York State Award from the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum in 2005.

SOURCES: Wikipedia, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)