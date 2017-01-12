Spoilers: TNA “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild” And “One Night Only: Rivals” PPV Tapings

TNA taped “One Night Only: Joker’s Wild 2017” and “One Night Only: Rivals 2017” pay-per-views this past week at Universal Studios in Orlando. Joker’s Wild will air on Friday, February 10th but there’s no word yet on when Rivals will air.

Joker’s Wild:

* Moose and Davey Richards defeated Trevor Lee and Matt Hardy after Hardy turned on his partner

* Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Jessie Godderz and Bad Bones

* Mike Bennett and Braxton Sutter defeated Crazzy Steve and Tyrus

* Bram and Kingston defeated Mahabali Shera and Robbie E

* Jeff Hardy and DJZ defeated Eli Drake and Paradyse

* Jade and Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness and Allie

* Eddie Edwards and Caleb Konley defeated Marshe Rockett and Andrew Everett

* Moose won the 14-person Gauntlet Battle Royal for $100,000

Rivals:

* James Storm defeated Mahabali Shera

* DJZ defeated Trevor Lee

* Braxton Sutter defeated Rockstar Spud

* Abyss and Crazzy Steve defeated Bram and Kingston

* Aron Rex defeated Jessie Godderz

* Matt Hardy defeated Drew Galloway

* Angelina Love defeated Madison Rayne

* Moose defeated Mike Bennett

* Bobby Lashley defeated Jeff Hardy

