Several WWE NXT Superstars Currently Being Groomed for Main Roster Call-Ups

Plans can always change but several top WWE NXT Superstars are in the current “Terry Taylor class” at the WWE Performance Center, which is the class that grooms talents who are being considered right now for “somewhat imminent” sports on WWE’s main roster.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Superstars who are in the current class are TM-61, Hideo Itami, Kassius Ohno, Elias Samson, Tye Dillinger, Alexander Wolfe, Andrade “Cien” Almas, NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The next group under the current class, which aren’t considered to be somewhat imminent but are the ones who will be moved up to the next class when top talents are called up, are The Authors of Pain, Roderick Strong, Dan Matha, Blake, Murphy, The Revival, Riddick Moss, Tino Sabbatelli, Aleister Black (Tommy End), Killian Dain (Big Damo) and Oney Lorcan.

Regarding a call-up for Bobby Roode, his deal is different and he doesn’t train at the WWE Performance Center. The Observer adds that the same may go for Samoa Joe, Eric Young and Austin Aries, which means they wouldn’t be in the classes.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)