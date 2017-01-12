Notes on Shawn Michaels and Jerry Lawler

After twenty-five years, Jerry “The King” Lawler will step foot into the ring in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Having reigned over wrestling since the 1970s, Lawler will join up with All-American Pro Wrestling/NWA SAW on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and face off against one of the best up and coming wrestlers, Christian James.

James has already put out word that he isn’t going to be overshadowed by Lawler and his legacy.

“This isn’t the WWE or is it Memphis,” James said. “I’m going to show you that I’m the top wrestler in All-American Pro Wrestling and I will continue to build my legacy on this night and continue into the future.”

While Lawler was unable for comment, James promised that Saturday night will be his night.

Also announced for Saturday night, the NWA National Champion, Damien Wayne, will be in action against Gallatin’s own Alex Taylor. While Wayne has been successfully defending his title all over the country, Taylor will be showing that he is ready to show Wayne what true Southern wrestling is all about.

Gallatin’s own Arrick “The Dragon” Andrews and Kevin Zion will also be in the house in action.

Plus the AAPW tag team champions, Matt and Nathan Starr, the Starr Twins, will be in tag team action. Also, Justin Grandberry, Teddy King, Shiner Sutton, Blade, John Irons, Shawn Hurley and more will be in action.

Card is subject to change.

All seats are $10.

All-American Pro Wrestling will be at the Gallatin National Guard Armory at 1250 Hartsville Pike in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with bell time at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on All-American Pro Wrestling, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/aapw1/.





