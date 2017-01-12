New WWE 205 Live Star Coming, James Ellsworth – Carmella Note, Shawn Michaels

– Below is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussing his personal role in WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” that comes out on January 20th:

– In addition to Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a cage match being announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown, the show will also feature Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping trip.

Can't wait to go shopping with @CarmellaWWE next week! Any Man With Two Hands Can Look F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S #CarmEllsworth only on #SDLive — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 11, 2017

– As seen in the teaser graphic below, Cruiserweight Classic competitor Akira Tozawa will be coming to WWE 205 Live soon:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)