WWE UK Tournament Ring Announcer, New Slow Motion Videos, RAW Social Rating

– WWE posted these slow-motion videos of Dean Ambrose, The Miz and The Undertaker:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 135,000 interactions with 30,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 108,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. RAW also had 327,000 Facebook interactions with 207,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 225,000 interactions with 154,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE has announced that UK TV personality Andy Shepherd will be the ring announcer for this Saturday and Sunday’s tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)