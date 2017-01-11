Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Fans on SmackDown, John Cena – Nikki Bella Video

Jan 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are 2017 New Year’s resolutions from John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki talks about paying it forward, saving her money and only buying what she needs.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the following:

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Bridges & Macey Estrella
* Elias Samson vs. Johnathan Cruz
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

– As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad