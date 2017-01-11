Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Fans on SmackDown, John Cena – Nikki Bella Video

– Below are 2017 New Year’s resolutions from John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki talks about paying it forward, saving her money and only buying what she needs.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the following:

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Bridges & Macey Estrella

* Elias Samson vs. Johnathan Cruz

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan

* The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

– As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes:

What did you think of #SDLive tonight? — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017

