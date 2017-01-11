This Day In Wrestling History – January 11th

1980 – Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada defeat Kevin & Kerry Von Erich, to win the vacant NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1981 – Bruiser Brody and Kerry Von Erich Gino Hernandez and Gary Young, to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1985 – The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey & Bobby Eaton) defeat The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers), to win the WCCW American Tag Team Championship.

1987 – In the main event of a WWF show in Toronto, Hulk Hogan defeats Kamala in a Steel Cage Match, to retain the WWF Championship. Below is the two-plus hour show in it’s entirety, with Gorilla Monsoon the lead commentator.

1991 – At a WCW house show in East Rutherford, NJ, Ric Flair defeats Sting, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the 7th time. With this victory, Flair is also recognized as the inaugural WCW World Heavyweight Champion. As WCW did not have it’s own Heavyweight Title belt at the time, it continued to use the NWA Title belt (the “Big Gold Belt”) as its championship.

1993 – WWF premieres a new weekly program called Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. RAW would replace the cancelled Prime Time Wrestling, which aired on USA the previous eight years. RAW would be the first wrestling program to be shot and aired to a live audience; previously matches were taped weeks in advance and aired with studio voice-overs and taped discussion. RAW was a one-hour program from the first episode until extending to two hours February 3, 1997. Below is the first episode in it’s entirety, courtesy of WWE’s YouTube page. Vince McMahon, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Rob Bartlett are on commentary.

1997 – ECW House Party ’97 is held at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, with 1,400 fans in attendance. The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship after defeating Axl Rotten and D-Von Dudley. Pitbull #1 defeats World Television Champion Shane Douglas via count out; Douglas retains the title.

1999 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.53 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (5.0 rating).

2003 – In the main event of Ring of Honor’s Revenge of the Prophecy event, Low Ki and AJ Styles defeat ROH World Champion Xavier & Tag Team Champion Christopher Daniels, in a No Holds Barred Match.

2009 – TNA Genesis is held in Charlotte, NC in front of 2,700 fans. Alex Shelley wins the vacant X Division Championship after defeating Chris Sabin in a tournament final. Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) win a Three-Way Tag Team Match, to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions; Beer Money, Inc. defeat previous champs Lethal Consequences (Jay Lethal & Consequences Creed) and the team of Matt Morgan & Abyss. The main event is a Six-Man Tag Team Hardcore Match; Mick Foley & The TNA Front Line (AJ Styles & Brother Devon) defeat Cute Kip & The Main Event Mafia (Scott Steiner & Booker T).

2010 – Mike Tyson is the guest host of this evening’s WWE RAW in Minneapolis. Tyson even participates in a tag team match; he teams with Chris Jericho to face D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H). DX wins the match when Tyson turns on Jericho.

2013 – On the 700th episode of WWE SmackDown, Alberto Del Rio defeats Big Show, in a Last Man Standing Match, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Answering the Challenge event, Devon Moore defeats Alex Colon, to win the CZW Wired Television Championship. Also, The Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) defeat The BLKOUT (Ruckus & BLK Jeez), to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship.

2016 – On Monday Night RAW, Kalisto defeats Alberto Del Rio, to become the new WWE United States Champion. It’s Kalisto’s first singles title in his WWE career.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Fame 2011 Inductee Abdullah the Butcher (76 years old); current CMLL Mexican Trios Champion Hooligan (45 years old); Japan wrestler Jun Ogawauchi aka JUN (39 years old); Mexico indy wrestler Groon XXX (37 years old); former TNA wrestler King Mo (36 years old); and former AJPW & IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kuniaki Kobayashi (61 years old).

Today would’ve been the 59th birthday for WrestleMania II Guest Judge, for the Mr. T vs Roddy Piper boxing match, & former NBA player Darryl Dawkins.

