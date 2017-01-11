New WWE Royal Rumble Match Participant, New Title Match Added

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)