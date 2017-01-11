New WWE Royal Rumble Match Participant, New Title Match Added
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
