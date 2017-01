More rumored names for the WWE Hall of Fame

Via Josh Dionio:

“In addition to Diamond Dallas Page and Rick Rude, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that the following names are not confirmed but have been suggested for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame:

William Regal

Christian

The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon)

Mike Rotunda (IRS)

There still hasn’t been a definite word on if Goldberg or The Undertaker will be headlining this year’s class.”





