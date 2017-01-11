Mark Hunt sues Brock Lesnar, Dana White, and UFC

Brock Lesnar was sued along with UFC President Dana White and parent company Zuffa LLC by Mark Hunt seeking millions in damages following the news that Lesnar failed two drug tests leading up to the UFC 200 fight. Filed in Nevada District Court on Tuesday, ESPN.COM reports that the suit alleges the defendants “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.” It accuses all responsible parties of racketeering and fraud among other allegations. “I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing,” Hunt told ESPN.com. “They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didn’t.” Hunt has been threatening to sue ever since the news came out that Lesnar was juiced-up unless the UFC gives him Lesnar’s full purse from UFC 200. Hunt said that it wasn’t fair that Lesnar did not undergo the proper anti-doping testing before the fight was announced and UFC signed off on the waiver citing “exceptional circumstances.” The former WWE and UFC Heavyweight champion pocketed $2.5 million from the fight and the Nevada Athletic Commission only fined him $250,000. Hunt received $700,000 for the same fight.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)