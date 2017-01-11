Jesse Ventura denied his appeal by the Supreme Court

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura was denied his appeal by the Supreme Court to reinstate his $1.8 million verdict against American Sniper author Chris Kyle.

Ventura had previously sued Kyle for defamation after Kyle claimed in his aforementioned book that he had knocked out Ventura in a bar for saying he “deserved to lose a few” in Iraq. Chris Kyle had written that he had been in an altercation with a man named “Scruff Face”, but in an interview with Opie and Anthony, Kyle revealed Scruff Face to be Jesse Ventura.

In 2014, a Minnesota courtroom awarded former Minnesota governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura 1.3 million dollars for unjust enrichment and 500k for defamation. However the Supreme Court overturned this decision after they found no precedent under Minnesota law for this award.

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)