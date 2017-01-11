Full WWE UK Tournament Preview Show, WWE Hires New Announcer, WWE 205 Live

Jan 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the full WWE United Kingdom Title tournament preview show from the WWE Network:

– WWE has hired announcer Vic Travagliante, according to PWInsider. He will reportedly use the name Vic Joseph. Vic has been the voice of House of Hardcore. Travagliante has previously worked for the Cleveland Browns Network and CBS Cleveland.

– As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad