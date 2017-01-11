Full WWE UK Tournament Preview Show, WWE Hires New Announcer, WWE 205 Live

– Below is the full WWE United Kingdom Title tournament preview show from the WWE Network:

– WWE has hired announcer Vic Travagliante, according to PWInsider. He will reportedly use the name Vic Joseph. Vic has been the voice of House of Hardcore. Travagliante has previously worked for the Cleveland Browns Network and CBS Cleveland.

– As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

What did you think of #205live tonight? — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017

