Former WWE Wrestler Rex King Passes Away

Former WWE and WCW star Timothy Smith, known by the ring names Rex King and Timothy Well, passed on Monday due to complications from kidney failure. He was 55 years old.

Smith is known to WWE fans for his Well Dunn tag team with Steve Doll. He last worked for WWE in 1995. Smith was named as one of the wrestlers in the class-action lawsuit filed by lawyer Konstantine Kyros back in July of 2016, alleging that WWE concealed the risks of traumatic brain injuries.

Below are some videos from Smith’s career:

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)