Bill Goldberg Confirmed for WWE PPV, What Happened After SmackDown, American Alpha

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE SmackDown features SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha after their win over The Wyatt Family:

– Bill Goldberg is now official for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, according to the official website for the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

– The dark main event after last night’s SmackDown saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defend against The Miz. Maryse got sent to the back and Ambrose won with Dirty Deeds.

