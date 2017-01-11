Big SmackDown Match for Next Week, Brock Lesnar Return Promo, The Rock, Slater & Rhyno

– Below is the first international trailer for The Rock’s “Baywatch” movie, which hits theaters on Memorial Day:

– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Baton Rouge, LA saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat The Usos.

– Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss with the title on the line will take place on next week’s SmackDown. The match will take place inside a steel cage.

– As noted, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be on next week’s WWE RAW from Little Rock. Below is a promo for the return:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)