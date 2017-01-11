Backstage News on Why WWE Chose New Orleans for WrestleMania 34

Jan 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE officials just decided a few weeks back on New Orleans being the host city for WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that 15 cities were in the running, including Philadelphia and perhaps St. Louis.

New Orleans city officials really wanted WrestleMania back in their city as they prepare to celebrate their 300th year. NOLA city officials reportedly pitched to WWE that WrestleMania would be featured as a part of their tricentennial celebration and that was enough to sell WWE officials on the idea. The other cities were being considered but none could offer what NOLA was offering with their tricentennial celebration.

Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on WWE being a part of NOLA’s tricentennial celebration:

