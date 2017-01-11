2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Jabroni of the Year
Dixie Carter (48%, 176 Votes)
Amin Elhassan (the guy who abused Owens’ son on Twitter) (18%, 67 Votes)
Alberto Del Rio (11%, 42 Votes)
Paige (10%, 35 Votes)
Brock Lesnar (5%, 20 Votes)
Roman Reigns (4%, 16 Votes)
Adam Rose (2%, 6 Votes)
John Gaburick (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 366
Previous winners:
2015 – WWE’s Creative Team
2014 – WWE’s Creative Team
2013 – Dixie Carter
2012 – New Jack (saying Lawler deserved to die)
2011 – Matt Hardy
2010 – Michael Cole
