2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Jabroni of the Year

Dixie Carter (48%, 176 Votes)

Amin Elhassan (the guy who abused Owens’ son on Twitter) (18%, 67 Votes)

Alberto Del Rio (11%, 42 Votes)

Paige (10%, 35 Votes)

Brock Lesnar (5%, 20 Votes)

Roman Reigns (4%, 16 Votes)

Adam Rose (2%, 6 Votes)

John Gaburick (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 366

Previous winners:

2015 – WWE’s Creative Team

2014 – WWE’s Creative Team

2013 – Dixie Carter

2012 – New Jack (saying Lawler deserved to die)

2011 – Matt Hardy

2010 – Michael Cole





