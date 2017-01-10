WWE holds press conference in New Orleans

– WWE held a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome earlier today to formally announce that WrestleMania 34 will be coming back to New Orleans next year. The Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu introduced WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon to kick off the festivities, who applauded the efforts of the organizing committee, calling them a championship-winning team. McMahon said that it wasn’t necessarily the video from the Governor, or the fact that the event will be part of New Orleans’ tricentennial celebration that clinched the deal, but the passion that the whole team used in the presentation to persuade WWE to bring back WrestleMania again to the city. Stephanie mentioned that last time WWE were in town for WrestleMania, fans got to witness Daniel Bryan’s incredible win, The Undertaker’s streak coming to an end, and The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin segment that kicked off WrestleMania XXX. She added that it’s hard to describe the feeling, the emotional connection that exists between their fans, the audience, and the Superstars themselves and they’re here to create memories that last a lifetime. Stephanie also singled out Jarrius Robertson, calling him an incredible champion who just like the city of New Orleans, overcame the odds of biliary atresia, a rare liver and bile duct disease that affects his physical growth. She said they are there to put smiles on everyone’s faces. McMahon concluded by saying it’s an honor to be welcomed back in New Orleans and thanked everyone for greeting them with open arms.

WWE Superstars Charlotte, Roman Reigns, The Miz, Maryse, The New Day, Triple H, The Undertaker, Alexa Bliss, The Big Show, Mark Henry, Alicia Fox, Vince McMahon and many others were in attendance and some even spoke to the audience. The Undertaker closed the press conference by coming out in full wrestling gear and saying, “I guess there’s only one more thing left to say…let the good times roll!” Prior to the conference, the New Orleans Mayor said that partnerships are what matters in rebuilding the city and thanked everyone who made WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans possible.





