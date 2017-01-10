Wrestlemania 34 to be held on April 8, 2017

WrestleMania 34 next year will take place on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The April 8 date makes WrestleMania 34 the “latest” WrestleMania in history, although a couple of them came close. Usually WWE holds the event either on the last Sunday of March or the first Sunday of April but this time they’re going for the second Sunday of the month because Sunday, April 1 happens to be Easter Sunday. As things stand, the Hall of Fame will be on April 6, NXT on April 7, Raw on April 9, and Smackdown on April 10. All these events will be held at the Smoothie King Center while Axxess will be at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Save the date! #WrestleMania A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:18am PST





