Tommy End’s New WWE NXT Name, Enzo Amore Injury Update, WWE – Jetsons Trailer

– Courtesy of IGN, below is the trailer for the “Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!” movie that comes out via Digital HD on February 28th and DVD on March 14th. The movie features Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Alicia Fox and others:

– Enzo Amore continues to use the wheelchair on RAW because he’s legitimately injured, according to F4Wonline.com. Enzo reportedly suffered a knee injury at the December 30th WWE live event from Los Angeles. No word yet on when he will be back in action but he’s scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks. That December 30th live event match saw RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retain over Enzo & Big Cass, The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Fatal 4 Way.

– WWE NXT Superstar Tommy End is now using the name Aleister Black. He posted these cryptic tweets after the name change this weekend:

Do you understand now? pic.twitter.com/LvH8oSnAxb — Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) January 8, 2017

All is the same, this skin is infested with the same colours. The ghost haunting between the walls in my head just has a different name — Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) January 8, 2017

