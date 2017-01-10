This Day In Wrestling History – January 10th

1994 – On this evening’s Monday Night RAW, The 1-2-3 Kid and Marty Jannetty defeat The Quebecers, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

1999 – ECW Guilty As Charged is held in Kissimmee, Florida in front of 2,600 fans. In the main event, Taz defeats Shane Douglas, to become the new ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

1999 – Jun Akiyama and Kenta Kobashi defeat The Holy Demon Army (Toshiaki Kawada & Akira Taue), to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (6.8 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.5 rating). RAW opens with The Rock in the middle of the ring, surrounded outside the ring by about 50 WWF superstars. The Rock calls out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The Rock has several demands, the biggest being reinstatement of Mick Foley; Foley was fired two weeks earlier after losing a Pink Slip on a Pole Match to…..The Rock. The Rock threatens a walkout and the possible creation of the World Rock Federation.

2004 – At Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage 2004, Mitsuharu Misawa and Yoshinari Ogawa defeat Yuji Nagata and Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2008 – On this evening’s Impact!, Awesome Kong defeats Gail Kim, to win her first TNA Women’s Knockout Championship.

2014 – At EVOLVE 25, AR Fox defeats Davey Richards, to retain the EVOLVE Championship.

2015 – At Day 1 of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year Navigation 2015, TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) defeat Dagan Yankies (Masato Tanaka & Takashi Sugiura), to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2015 – At EVOLVE 37, Drew Galloway retains the EVOLVE World Championship, with a victory over Ricochet.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former TNA valet & current SHINE Tag Team Champion Raquel (31 years old); former Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) Heavyweight & Tag Team Champion Insane Lane (38 years old); current WWE wrestler Tamina (39 years old); former ROH Tag Team Champion Donovan Morgan (41 years old); former WWF Tag Team Champion (as Grandmaster Sexay) & 26-time USWA Heavyweight Champion Brian Christopher (45 years old); and 5-time WCW World Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell (47 years old).

Today would’ve been the 35th birthday for California indy wrestler James Itow, aka Rising Son. Today would’ve been the 66th birthday for 2-time NWA (Florida) Southern Heavyweight Champion Pez Whatley.

