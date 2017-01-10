Shawn Michaels Thanks WWE Fans, WrestleMania 34 Logo, Daniel Bryan – Brie Bella

– Below is video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella getting ready to support Bryan’s Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Playoffs over the weekend. The Hawks defeated the Detroit Lions 6-26 that night.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following on last night’s RAW appearance:

Thanks #RAW NOLA, I had a lot of fun tonight! Great seeing everybody…don't forget Jan.20 !!! @GavinStoneMovie in a theatre near you!! 😄 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 10, 2017

– As noted, WWE has announced WrestleMania 34 for Sunday, April 8th in New Orleans. Below is a look at the official logo for the big event:

THE WRESTLEMANIA 34 OFFICIAL LOGO. I ACTUALLY LOVE IT SO MUCH. It looks awesome. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/qP7xy0XYOF — Unstable (@UnstableWWE) January 10, 2017

