Randy Orton Tweets on Conor McGregor In WWE, Donald Trump as US President, More

As seen below, Randy Orton took to Twitter last night and commented on various topics including Donald Trump. Orton also took a shot at Conor McGregor’s size when asked about Conor making it in WWE.

Below are Orton’s exchanges from Monday night:

@RandyOrton do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA ass if he transitioned to Wrestling in the WWE ? — Patriots 14-2🇺🇸 (@Chris_The_King2) January 10, 2017

If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://t.co/XZdWqCvt2V — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

When I have more $ then the history of your family tree (could be next week) too bad for u I luv wut I do. Keep watching mark https://t.co/rkNjnViRuN — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

@RandyOrton Do you think Donald Trump will badly screw up America after his inauguration? — City chic! ☺️ (@MusicMelbMary) January 10, 2017

No I don't thanks for asking https://t.co/lVph8lg2Jk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

@RandyOrton why do your tweets wreak of an online hacking? — Mohamed Odeh (@mode992) January 10, 2017

Cuz I never tweet and when I do LTFO https://t.co/JFsQXgpBhG — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)