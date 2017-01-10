NFL Star at RAW (Photo), Cruiserweights on WWE Main Event, WWE UK Tournament Promo
– Below is the latest promo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that takes place this coming weekend:
The historic @WWEUKCT is LIVE on @WWENetwork THIS SATURDAY and SUNDAY! Who will be crowned the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion? pic.twitter.com/UuL5tiQZG6
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
– WWE taped the following matches last night in New Orleans for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali
* The Shining Stars vs. Darren Young and Sin Cara
Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
– As seen below, Drew Brees of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints was sitting ringside for last night’s RAW:
Enjoy Monday Night #RAW in New Orleans, @drewbrees! @saints pic.twitter.com/V7dPT6aFQB
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017
