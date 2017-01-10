Mick Foley on The Undertaker’s Return, Note on WWE HOF Tickets, Daniel Bryan

– Daniel Bryan takes us inside his pea garden in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony from Orlando has been pushed back from this week to next week, Wednesday, January 18th. The official on-sale date is now Friday, January 20th.

– RAW General Manager Mick Foley wrote the following on Facebook about The Undertaker’s return to RAW last night in New Orleans. As noted, Taker announced that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month.

RAW IS MAGIC!

I couldn’t help but feel emotional as The Undertaker made his way down to the ring last night. It was almost like seeing that cage inside the WWE warehouse on #HolyFoley – coming face to face with something/someone that was such a major part of shaping my past. What do you think of The Undertaker entering #RoyalRumble? I think it instantly creates a whole new level of excitement for this event.

