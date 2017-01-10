John Cena on TV This Morning, Batista Responds to MMA Diss, Latest WWE Fury

– The latest WWE Fury video features 16 Northern Lights suplexes, seen below:

– John Cena will be co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show later today, Tuesday, in the 9am EST hour.

– Actress Meryl Streep is taking heat from MMA fans and Donald Trump supporters due to her speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. After taking a shot at MMA, saying it’s “not the arts,” former WWE Champion and MMA competitor Batista shared his thoughts on Twitter:

