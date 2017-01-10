John Cena on TV This Morning, Batista Responds to MMA Diss, Latest WWE Fury

– The latest WWE Fury video features 16 Northern Lights suplexes, seen below:

– John Cena will be co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show later today, Tuesday, in the 9am EST hour.

– Actress Meryl Streep is taking heat from MMA fans and Donald Trump supporters due to her speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. After taking a shot at MMA, saying it’s “not the arts,” former WWE Champion and MMA competitor Batista shared his thoughts on Twitter:

Some people cant see art in a combat situation.If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit,you see beauty #Fighters https://t.co/ujt0ULoi8q — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017

For the record I love her and I loved her speech. Passionate and from the heart! I was just stating my opinion on that particular POV. https://t.co/v901qc5jZK — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017

