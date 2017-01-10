Chris Jericho Title Win Stat, WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return, Ariya Daivari

– In the RAW Fallout video below, Ariya Daivari accepts Jack Gallagher’s challenge for a parley on tonight’s 205 Live and brags on the savage beating he gave Gallagher last week.

– As noted, Chris Jericho became the WWE United States Champion for the first time ever on last night’s RAW after he and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a Handicap Match. Jericho is now the 7th Superstar to hold the US Title, the Intercontinental Title, a Tag Team Title and the WWE Title in his career. Other Grand Slam Champions under the current format include Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Big Show, The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

– As seen below, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for next week’s RAW from Little Rock, Arkansas:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)