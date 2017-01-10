Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens Celebrate (Video), Finn Balor’s Protege, The Undertaker

– This RAW Fallout video features new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho celebrating with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens after their Handicap Match win over Roman Reigns last night. After confusing Mike Rome with Tom Phillips, Jericho says Team Kevin & Chris are finally dual champions after 6 months. The Best Friends continue with trash talking and picking on Rome before “clinging” their titles.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who had them more scared on last night’s RAW – The Undertaker, Braun Strowman or Stephanie McMahon. As of this writing, 71% went with The Deadman while 16% voted for Stephanie.

– Below is video from last night’s post-RAW WWE United Kingdom Title tournament preview with a look at Jordan Devlin, who’s being billed as Finn Balor’s protege:

