Brock Lesnar and Family Attends NHL Game (Video), Fans on Goldberg, WWE NXT Talents on 2017

– WWE posted this video with Oney Lorcan, Riddick Moss, Bianca Blair and other developmental talents looking ahead to 2017:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what they want to see Bill Goldberg accomplish in 2017 – become WWE Universal Champion, win the Royal Rumble, main event WrestleMania 33, face Roman Reigns, destroy Brock Lesnar again or all of the above. As of this writing, 47% went with all of the above while 14% voted for the Universal Title, 13% for facing Reigns, 13% for destroying Lesnar again and 7% for winning the Rumble.

– As seen below, Brock Lesnar, Sable and their children attended the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada last night.

Was an absolute pleasure to chat with @BrockLesnar at the @NHLJets game! Great dude. And yes, his fist is as big as my head. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/isXYUZt5Lc — Brody Jackson (@Brody_Jackson) January 10, 2017

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is in the house for tonight's Jets/Flames game at MTS Centre. pic.twitter.com/FEN2YRR8aN — Ezra Ginsburg (@ICEzzyG) January 10, 2017

