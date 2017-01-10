Bellator President on CM Punk’s MMA Future, James Ellsworth – Breezango, Xavier Woods

– Below is new “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods at the recent 2017 SMITE World Championships:

– Bellator MMA President Scott Coker spoke with Newsweek this week and briefly spoke on former WWE Champion CM Punk’s future in MMA after recent comments from UFC President Dana White. White didn’t give too much hope for a second UFC fight for Punk but Coker seems interested. He said:

“If he was free from any [contractual] obligations and he wanted to fight under Bellator, we would definitely love to have a conversation with him. I believe he’s still under contract.”

– Below is the latest edition of James Ellsworth’s “Chinlocked” show on Twitter, featuring an appearance by Tyler Breeze and Fandango:

