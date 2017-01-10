Backstage News on Paige’s WWE Status, When She Might Return to the Ring

Paige is not expected back inside a WWE ring in time for WrestleMania 33, according to a new report by PWInsider. One source believes that Paige won’t be back in action until the summer.

After having neck surgery back in October, Paige’s current status is said to be a “touch and go” situation. The feeling is that they are letting her neck heal before she can start taking bumps again.

As noted, Paige was backstage at last week’s RAW in Tampa for a brief meeting with WWE officials on how her neck injury is doing.

