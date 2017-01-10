Audio: RAW Post Show Recapping WWE Monday Night RAW
On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:
*Mick Foley’s Performance Review
*Shawn Michaels returns and gets confronted by Rusev about wanting Lana in his movie
*Braun Strowman takes on Seth Rollins
*Chris Jericho Wins the US Title
*The Undertaker returns & is entering The Royal Rumble
And More!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/010917.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/wild-talk-radio-network-on/id580051506
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/wildtalkradionetwork
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow