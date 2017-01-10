2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Feud of the Year

Jan 10, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Feud of the Year

Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy (26%, 127 Votes)
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (23%, 114 Votes)
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (19%, 92 Votes)
Samoa Joe vs Shinsuke Nakamura (6%, 31 Votes)
The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler (6%, 27 Votes)
The #Broken Hardys vs. The Decay (5%, 25 Votes)
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan (4%, 19 Votes)
DIY vs. The Revival (3%, 15 Votes)
AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (3%, 13 Votes)
Tetsuya Naito vs. New Japan (2%, 10 Votes)
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (2%, 10 Votes)
Katsuyori Shibata v. The 3rd Generation (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 487


