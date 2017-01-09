Trailer for new WWE/Jetsons animated adventure released

The trailer for The Jetsons and WWE animated movie titled Robo-WrestleMania was released today by Warner Bros Animation and WWE Studios. The story revolves around The Big Show, who is brought back to life after 100 years frozen as he takes over the World Wrobot (the W is silent!) Entertainment and the Jetsons’ world. In order to save their city, George, Elroy, and the rest of the Jetsons travel back to earth to enlist the help of several WWE Superstars including Sheamus, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Roman Reigns, Alicia Fox, Mr. McMahon, and others. The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania will be available on Tuesday, February 28 on Digital HD and on Tuesday, March 14 on DVD, just in time for WrestleMania. WWE Superstars have already teamed up with The Flintstones and Scooby-Doo, with WBHE Vice President of Family & Animation Marketing Mary Ellen Thomas calling them a great success. “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is proud to add The Jetsons, another iconic franchise, to this collection of adventures alongside the WWE Superstars fans love,” she said. All the Superstars who are in the movie did their own voicer overs which adds more authenticity to the animated flick.





