This Day In Wrestling History – January 9th

1959 – Pat O’Connor wins the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, after defeating Dick Hutton.

1984 – In Fort Worth, Texas, Super Destroyer I defeats Brian Adias, to win the WCCW Television Championship.

1993 – At a matinee house show in Boston, Bret Hart defeats Ric Flair in a 60-minute Iron Man Match (three falls to two), to retain the WWF Championship.

1998 – Wolf Hawkfield and Johnny Smith defeat Jun Akiyama and Takao Omori, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1999 – After completing her training under various wrestlers, Lita makes her pro wrestling debut in Empresa Mexicana de la Lucha Libre (EMLL). After her return to the United States, Lita competed in Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) and NWA Mid-Atlantic, before signing with ECW.

2000 – ECW Guilty As Charged is held in Birmingham, Alabama in front of 4,700 fans. Rob Van Dam retains the ECW World Television Championship after defeating Sabu. The Impact Players (Lance Storm & Justin Credible) become the new Tag Team Champions after defeating Tommy Dreamer & Raven. Mike Awesome defeats Spike Dudley, to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

2005 – WWE New Year’s Revolution is held in San Juan, Puerto Rico in front of 15,764 fans. Trish Stratus becomes WWE Women’s Champion for the 6th time after defeating Lita. In the main event, Triple H wins the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in an Elimination Chamber Match. The other Elimination Chamber participants were Batista, Edge, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton.

2009 – WWE announces layoffs to their staff (wrestlers and other personnel). Among those released from their contracts were: producer & former referee Tim White, referee Jim Korderas, and wrestlers D’Lo Brown, Val Venis, & Bam Neely. Also let go were two of Vince McMahon’s limo drivers.

2009 – On the same day as the layoffs mentioned above, WWE leaks online that Stone Cold Steve Austin would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE would quickly pull this info off their website and announce it officially, via press release, on January 13th.

2011 – TNA Genesis is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, with a crowd of 1,100 on hand. Kazarian becomes the new X Division Champion after defeating Jay Lethal. Beer Money, Inc. (Robert Roode & James Storm) become the new Tag Team Champions after defeating The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin). Abyss becomes the new TNA Television Champion after defeating Douglas Williams. Matt Hardy, in his TNA debut, defeats Rob Van Dam, costing RVD his #1 contender spot for the World Heavyweight Championship. Mr. Anderson defeats Matt Morgan, to become the new #1 contender; a short time later Mr. Anderson defeats Jeff Hardy, to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The video of Matt Hardy’s TNA debut match is below.

2012 – It is announced on this evening’s RAW, that Edge and The Four Horsemen would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame; The Four Horsmen being Ric Flair (his second time being inducted), along with Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

2013 – On NXT, Big E Langston defeats Seth Rollins, to win the WWE NXT Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWE commentator Todd Grisham (41 years old); former SHIMMER Wrestling Tag Team Champion Heidi Lovelace (26 years old); Japanese wrestler Keita Yano (29 years old); former Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Women’s Champion Melody Medeiros (34 years old); former WWF wrestler Luc Poirier (55 years old); Japanese wrestler Magnum TOKYO (44 years old); former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Silver King (49 years old); and past guest host of WWE RAW & former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson aka Chad Ochocinco (39 years old).

