Teddy Hart arrested on New Years Day

Teddy Hart (Ted Annis, 36), was arrested on New Year’s Day in Arlington, TX on charges of hazardous driving and attempting to evade a lawful arrest. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Annis was also allegedly operating a vehicle without consent of its owner and the police report also claimed he was intoxicated. Bond was set at $6,500.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)