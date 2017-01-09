PPV/Event of the year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – PPV/Event of the year
NXT TakeOver: Toronto (35%, 126 Votes)
WrestleMania 32 (17%, 59 Votes)
Wrestle Kingdom 10 (12%, 43 Votes)
NXT TakeOver: Dallas (9%, 33 Votes)
Survivor Series (8%, 28 Votes)
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II (7%, 26 Votes)
ROH: Final Battle (3%, 9 Votes)
Summerslam (2%, 8 Votes)
No Mercy (2%, 8 Votes)
Backlash (1%, 4 Votes)
NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling (1%, 3 Votes)
NJPW: Dominion 6.19 (1%, 3 Votes)
NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku (1%, 3 Votes)
Battleground (1%, 2 Votes)
Hell in a Cell (0%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 356
Past winners:
2015 – Wrestling Kingdom 9
2014 – NXT Takeover: R Evolution
2013 – Summerslam
2012 – WrestleMania XXVIII