News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Handicap Title Match, Big Names Appearing, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with appearances by The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The main event for tonight will see WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns defend against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Handicap Match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* What do The Deadman and The Showstopper have planned?

* Can Reigns defy the odds against Owens and Jericho in a Handicap Match?

* Who will declare for the Royal Rumble Match?

* Will Bayley dethrone Charlotte Flair?

* Is Neville our next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

