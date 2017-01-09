More on New Orleans hosting next year’s Wrestlemania

WWE today officially announced that WrestleMania will return to New Orleans next year for WrestleMania 34. The “breaking news” was given to The Times-Picuyane newspaper, who announced the deal today. A press conference will be held tomorrow morning in New Orleans with WWE Superstars in attendance. New Orleans became the third city in WrestleMania history to host the big event twice within a five-year span. Only Atlantic City and Anaheim managed to host WrestleMania twice in such a small period. WrestleMania IV and V were at the Trump Plaza while WrestleMania 12 and 16 were at the Arrowhead Pond, now renamed the Honda Center. Only a handful of arenas and stadiums had the privilege to host WrestleMania more than once. Madison Square Garden, SkyDome, and the Sun Life Stadium, now Camping World Stadium, are the only other locations which hosted Mania on multiple occasions. The vibrant tourist destination city of New Orleans hosted WrestleMania XXX in 2014 and packed over 75,000 fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The event generated $142.2 million in economic impact for the region and $24.3 million in federal, state, and local taxes. Cities now get in a bidding war to host WrestleMania considering the amount of money the show generates throughout the week. For WrestleMania XXX, 79% of the fans who came for the show were from outside the greater New Orleans area, with the majority of them staying in hotels. In fact, $22.5 million were spent on hotels and accommodations during the event with fans staying an average of 3.7 nights. Restaurants in New Orleans also enjoyed the business that a gigantic show like WrestleMania brings with it and fans spent $10.7 million on food and drinks.

