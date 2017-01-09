1/8/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Lafayette, Louisiana

Jan 9, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Lafayette, Louisiana:

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

3. James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins

4. 12-Man Tag Team Match
hHeath Slater, Rhyno, The Usos, Mojo Rawley, and Jack Swagger defeated The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, and Breezango

5. Nikki Bella defeated Natalya

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
American Alpha and Apollo Crews defeated Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin

