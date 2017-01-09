1/8/17 WWE Raw Live EVent Results – Mobile, Alabama

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Mobile, Alabama:

1. Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins

3. 5-on-4 Handicap Match

The Big Show, The Golden Truth, and Darren Young defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

6. Big Cass defeated Rusev

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

