This Day In Wrestling History – January 8th

1990 – Jerry Lawler defeats King Cobra, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship for the 4th time.

1994 – In Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Chris Candido defeats Tracy Smothers, to win the SMW Beat the Champ Television Championship.

1995 – On this evening’s Main Event, Arn Anderson defeats Johnny B. Badd, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (3.0 TV rating) edges out WCW Monday Nitro (2.8 rating).

1998 – Cashing in on the popularity of Monday Nitro, WCW debuts a new program, Thunder. This new program would be taped on Tuesdays and air on TBS on Thursdays. In Thunder‘s series premiere, Juventud Guerrera defeats Ultimo Dragon, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.8 TV rating) easily beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.1 rating). RAW in San Jose drew 13,769 fans, more than triple the attendance for Nitro in St. Paul, Minnesota (4,500 fans).

2003 – On TNA’s weekly pay-per-view, America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeat The Disciples of the New Church (Brian Lee & Slash), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2003 – “Hotshot” Danny Dugan, at age 15, makes his pro wrestling debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, competing in River City Wrestling. No relation to “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

2006 – WWE New Year’s Revolution is held in Albany, New York in front of 11,000 fans. The main event features an Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship. John Cena wins the match to retain the title; other participants in the Chamber Match were Carlito, Chris Masters, Shawn Michaels, Kane, and Kurt Angle. Cena’s celebration is short-lived. Vince McMahon comes out to announce that Edge would be cashing in his Money In The Bank championship opportunity. After delivering two spears to a bloodied Cena, Edge gets the pin to become the new WWE Champion.

2009 – On this evening’s Impact!, Lethal Consequences (Jay Lethal & Consequences Creed) defeat Beer Money, Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode), to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Lethal had opted to cash in his “Feast or Fired” briefcase, with contained an opportunity at the Tag Team Championship. Lethal picked Creed to be his partner.

2010 – Former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tony Halme dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Halme had just turned 47 years old. Along with competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Halme also competed in the WWF from 1993-94 under the name Ludvig Borga.

2012 – TNA Genesis is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando with 1,100 fans in attendance. The main event is Jeff Hardy challenging Robert Roode for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Hardy wins the match by disqualification; Roode had called for a timeout and then proceeded to deck the referee, leading to the DQ.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWE wrestler Chris Masters (34 years old); current AAA World Trios Champion Ricky Marvin (37 years old); former WWF Women’s Champion Bull Nakano (49 years old); former World Wrestling Association (WWA) Junior Light Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio, Sr. (59 years old); current CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion La Mascara (35 years old); and WWE Hall of Fame 2015 Inductee “Bushwhacker” Luke Williams (70 years old).

SOURCES: The Internet Wrestling Database, wrestlingdata.com, Wikipedia, Gerweck.net Archives

