Offline viewing coming to the WWE Network

– Downloadable content and offline viewing are on the to-do list for the WWE Network according to WWE Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Michelle Wilson. Wilson, who was at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES in Las Vegas, told Todd Spangler in an interview that the features would be included sometime this year however there’s no specific time frame when the service will be launched. Wilson did not reveal if the whole catalogue of videos will be available for download or just specifically marked videos. Recently, Netflix introduced the same service which allows subscribers to download videos over Internet and then allows them to watch the videos when they have no Internet connection.

