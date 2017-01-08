Knockout no longer with TNA

Gabi Castrovinci, who wrestled in TNA as Raquel, revealed on Twitter yesterday that she is no longer with the company. Gabi is a former Tough Enough contestant and appeared in the sixth season of the show finishing in tenth place. After her removal from the show, she wrestled a bit on the indie circuit before she was signed to a deal with TNA. Castronvinci appeared on the January 9, 2016 tapings of Impact and revealed her new ring name. Her in-ring debut came at the Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view which was taped in March, but aired a month later. She was defeated by Barbi Hayden on the show, failing to advance to the Knockouts Gauntlet match. She currently wrestles for Shine Wrestling where she is the tag team champion with Santana Garrett, another former TNA Knockout who used the name Brittany.

