Is Kenny Omega WWE bound?

The most sought-after wrestler in the business today is not employed by WWE or TNA, and this weekend, he declared himself a free agent after a terrific main event at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11. Kenny Omega, the leader of The Elite, announced on Twitter that he will be leaving Japan. “I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not,” he wrote. Fresh off his main event match against Kazuchika Okada which went almost 50 minutes, Omega’s stock in the wrestling business couldn’t be any higher. But in the beginning of January, Omega told Sports Illustrated, “I would rather be the legend that never stepped foot in WWE but was better than every single one of them and did something that none of those guys could do in their prime or could ever do if they left WWE and tried.” Omega also had tough words for the current crop of WWE Superstars, who he thinks are not rising up to the occasion. “They just want to be a normal motherf*cker in wrestling, being a wrestler, collecting a paycheck, then telling their friends, ‘I’m a WWE Superstar.’ For Omega, “that’s the worst sh*t ever!” It’s no secret that WWE wants Omega. Previous offers were turned down by the man himself, however with the Royal Rumble fast approaching, there are big rumors that Omega might be on his way to WWE. Omega’s reluctance to join WWE was applauded by many, including by Matt Hardy, who commented that Omega, “Understands the threat of MeekMahan’s monopoly to the industry, he sees the LIGHT that exists outside.” However, with the big money that comes along with a WWE move, it will be hard to turn down a big offer from the biggest wrestling company in the world. The 33-year-old Canadian is pretty much a legend on the independent scene, wrestling several match of the year candidates at Ring of Honor, DDT Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and New Japan. If Omega does indeed go to WWE, this would be his second stint with the company, although he never was part of the main roster the first time around. Omega was signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2005 and was assigned to Deep South Wrestling where he spent around 10 months before asking for his release.

