Brooke Adams returns to TNA

Brooke Adams, known better as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA, returned to the company during this week’s television tapings almost 14 months after her departure. She left the company in November 2015 and later announced that she was pregnant with her first child, a baby she gave birth to in September of last year. Her first stint with TNA lasted five years and during those five years she won the TNA Knockouts title three times and the Tag Team titles once. Her return on Impact Wrestling will air on the January 19 episode on POP TV.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)