Another look at Anthem’s new logo for Impact Wrestling

TNA debuted its newest logo on Friday, which includes the bird from the Anthem Sports & Entertainment logo as well as Anthem’s name. The blue bird spreads its wings from the A of Impact which has a blue and white gradient color. The word Wrestling is written in smaller font underneath and Anthem’s name appears at the bottom in white.

This will now replace the silver and blue shaded logo with a silver and blue outlined hexagon in the background representing the six sided ring that Dixie Carter unveiled in December 2014.

